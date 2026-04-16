N.J. special election underway for House seat vacated by Gov. Mikie Sherrill

Voters will decide between three candidates in Thursday's special election to fill a New Jersey House seat

Gov. Mikie Sherrill vacated the seat in the 11th Congressional District. It encompasses parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties.

The seat was a long Republican stronghold but has become increasingly Democratic since President Donald Trump's first term.

Democrat Analilia Mejia, Republican Joe Hathaway and Independent Alan Bond are facing off for the critical seat ahead of the midterm elections.

The winner will serve out the remainder of Sherrill's term, which ends in January.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can use the state's polling place search tool to find out where to vote.

Democrat Analilia Mejia's platform

Mejia is a progressive who is the former head of the Working Families Alliance. She emerged from a crowded Democratic field in February, where she held a very slim lead.

The candidate also worked for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders as his political director during his 2020 presidential bid. She is endorsed by him, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

She campaigned on populist economic policies and pushed to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some of Mejia's priorities include taxing billionaires, raising wages and universal childcare and healthcare.

Republican Joe Hathaway's platform

Hathaway is a council member in Randolph who ran unopposed in his primary.

He said he's running to bring common sense leadership to D.C. and deliver results for families.

Other priorities include eliminating taxes for first-time homebuyers, making workforce education and training more affordable and improving infrastructure.

Hathaway has seized on Mejia's progressive credentials, and national Republicans cast her as a socialist.

"I'm running to bring common-sense leadership to D.C & deliver results for our families, not push a far-left agenda," Hathaway said in a recent social media post.

Hathaway, a former Yale University football player, has worked in health care and finance as well as in politics as an aide for former GOP Gov. Chris Christie.

Independent Alan Bond's platform

The Montclair resident is focused on economic opportunity, education, healthcare and safety, according to his campaign website.

He's a Dartmouth College and Harvard Business School alumnus with a background in economics and business strategy.

Bond is emphasizing supporting small businesses, making healthcare more affordable, criminal justice reform and protecting the environment.