Early voting underway in New Jersey special election for Gov. Mikie Sherrill's former House seat

Early voting got underway Monday in the New Jersey special election to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

Democrat Analilia Mejia and Republican Joe Hathaway are running in the 11th congressional district, which covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties.

Who's on the ballot in the New Jersey special election?

Mejia is a progressive activist endorsed by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She defeated former Rep. Tom Malinowski in February's Democratic primary.

Hathaway is the former mayor of Randolph. He was unopposed in the GOP primary.

Alan Bond, an independent candidate, is also on the ballot.

When to vote in the New Jersey special election

Early voting in New Jersey's 11th congressional district special election is open from April 6 through April 14. The general election is on Thursday, April 16.

In-person early voting locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Polling places are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can use the state's polling place search tool to find out where to vote. Appointments are not needed.

Vote-by-mail is also available for the special election. If you received a mail-in ballot, it can be dropped into a secure ballot drop box, brought to your county's Board of Elections Office or sent through the mail. The cut-off is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote was March 26.

Why is there a special election in New Jersey?

Sherrill resigned from Congress weeks after defeating Jack Ciattarelli in the governor's race last November.

She flipped the 11th district blue when she was first elected in 2018 after GOP Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen did not seek reelection.

Last week, Sherrill announced her family will move into Drumthwacket, the official residence of the New Jersey governor in Princeton, this summer.