New Jersey elementary school closed after mold found in classrooms. Parents left scrambling to start the year.

FREEHOLD, N.J. -- It's back-to-school week in Freehold Township, New Jersey, but mold is forcing some elementary students to relocate.

District officials say mold was discovered in classrooms over the summer at Laura Donovan Elementary School. They say remediation work is being done seven days a week but won't be finished in time for the first day of school.

So students are being relocated to other elementary schools in the district to start the year.

Back to school changes for Laura Donovan families

The news left some parents scrambling for answers. Regina Lopez's daughter, Ariana Velazquez, is supposed to start fifth grade as a new student at Donovan Elementary. She says the relocation creates a hassle, as the 10-year-old tries to adapt to a new environment.

Lisa Tremarco usually walks her kids to school, but now they'll have to take the bus.

"I have two different kids in two different schools now, so I don't know how that's going to look," Tremarco said.

She added this is yet another disruption for kids who have been through a lot.

"My fifth grader had kindergarten COVID ruined, first grade ruined. And now she starts fifth grade like this," she said.

Freehold Township schools ready to make room

District officials say Freehold Township schools have dropped from a high of 4,500 students to only 3,400. So, they say, there is plenty of classroom space in other schools to accommodate students from Donovan Elementary.

"We're trying to be hopeful, trying to tell her it's an adventure, but I don't know," said Tremarco.

Officials say engineers were brought in to determine the cause of the mold, so it can be properly remediated.

The relocation is expected to last several months.