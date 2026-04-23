Small earthquake rattles Bedminster, N.J.

A minor earthquake rattled parts of western New Jersey early Thursday.

The 1.0 magnitude earthquake happened just after 2 a.m., about 3.7 miles west of Bedminster. It was felt in Califon and Lebanon, according to the United States Geological Survey. It struck about 3.1 miles below ground.

Bedminster is located roughly 41 miles from New York City.

The Richter Scale measures earthquakes with 1 being the lowest and 9 being the strongest. Quakes below 3.0 magnitude are considered relatively weak.

The Ramapo Fault runs from Pennsylvania through New Jersey and into New York, and produces a number of typically small earthquakes each year.

In 2024, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Tewksbury, N.J, sending shockwaves up and down the East Coast. It was followed by numerous aftershocks.

On March 10, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. Many community members reported feeling the ground shaking.

For more information about earthquake safety, click here.