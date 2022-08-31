Watch CBS News
United States Geological Survey reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near White Meadow Lake, New Jersey

WHITE MEADOW LAKE, N.J. -- The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake was detected in Morris County, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

It happened at 5:14 p.m. near White Meadow Lake in Rockaway Township.

It was a magnitude 2.3, approximately 3 miles deep.

It happened along the Ramapo Fault line.

