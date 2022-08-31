United States Geological Survey reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near White Meadow Lake, New Jersey
WHITE MEADOW LAKE, N.J. -- The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake was detected in Morris County, New Jersey, on Tuesday.
It happened at 5:14 p.m. near White Meadow Lake in Rockaway Township.
It was a magnitude 2.3, approximately 3 miles deep.
It happened along the Ramapo Fault line.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.