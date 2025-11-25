New Jersey couple married for 75 years shares their secret

A Norwood, New Jersey couple is celebrating a big milestone: 75 years of marriage.

They say it all started with one little lie.

"A sense of humor helps"

Stanley, 97, and Leatrice Dvoskin, 94, like to keep things light.

"Her favorite meal to make is reservations," Stanley said. "You've got to laugh at some things, because things get rough at times. So a sense of humor helps."

CBS News New York

The two met at a dance at City College in Manhattan in 1949. Stanley, from Brooklyn, gave Leatrice a ride home to the Bronx.

"And I called and told him I lost a pair of earrings in his car, which was not true," Leatrice said.

"It's called entrapment," Stanley said.

"So he said he'd look for the earrings and call me back. Then he called me back and said he didn't find the earrings. And that was the beginning of our relationship," Leatrice said.

CBS News New York

A year later, they were married. They recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.

They now live in an apartment building for seniors in North Jersey, where shelves and walls are filled with pictures of their three daughters, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

What's the secret to a long, happy marriage?

Seventy fire years of marriage is an incredibly rare milestone to reach. So what's their secret?

"We have happy hour every night at 5 p.m.," Leatrice said.

"I'm the bartender," Stanley said.

A little alone time doesn't hurt either. Every day, Stanley heads out and goes for a drive. He takes his Pontiac on a 10-minute trip over the New York border to his favorite gym, where he's the oldest member.

"They call me the mayor," Stanley said.

"When he comes home, it's something else to talk about. I don't know them, but instead of just talking about this hurts and that hurts, it gives me something else to talk about with him," Leatrice said.

After decades together, there are plenty of aches and pains, but more laughs to come.

"Listen to what they say, and then tell them where they're wrong," Stanley said.