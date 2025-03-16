Nita Lowey, former New York congresswoman, dies at 87

Nita Lowey, the former New York congresswoman who represented many of New York City's northern suburbs for over three decades, has died after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced Sunday.

"With great sadness, we announce that former Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey died peacefully on March 15 at the age of 87, surrounded by her loving husband, children, and grandchildren, in her home in Harrison, NY. Nita has quietly and bravely battled metastatic breast cancer in recent years with the same tenacity and strength that she fought throughout her 32-year career in Congress for women, children and families in the U.S. and around the world," the family's statement read.

Lowey rose to powerful House committee chair

In this April 9, 2019, photo, Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lowey, the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee and a 31-year veteran of Congress, says she will retire at the end of next year. Andrew Harnik / AP

Lowey, a Democrat, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1988. She served 28 years on the powerful House Appropriations Committee and went on to become the committee chair. Her portrait was unveiled in the committee room ahead of her retirement after 16 terms in 2021.

"The Empire State and the entire country have lost a principled, passionate and powerful public servant with the passing of Congresswoman Nita Lowey. Over the course of her historic career, Congresswoman Lowey courageously served her constituents and stood up for New Yorkers while shattering multiple glass ceilings along the way," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

Lowey was the first woman to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and the first to chair the Appropriations Committee. She raised $2 million for a 2000 U.S. Senate run, but exited the race when then-first lady Hillary Clinton set her sights on the seat.

"A public servant in the truest sense, she was guided by the Jewish core value of 'Tikkun Olam,' repairing the world. She was an indefatigable fighter and worked across the aisle to deliver results for her constituents and all Americans," the family's statement continued. "She sponsored life-changing legislation in the fields of education, medical research, and international relations."

Lowey's family said a private funeral and burial, as well as a memorial service, will be held at a later date.

