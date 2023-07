Shark attack victim speaks out after July 4th incident on Fire Island

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. -- Swimmers were forced out of the water on Long Island after yet another shark sighting Thursday.

Lifeguards at Nickerson Beach spotted a dorsal fin and quickly closed swimming to the public.

Officials say Hempstead Town Shark Patrol was deployed and eventually deemed it was safe to go back in.