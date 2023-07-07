Dozens of new drones will monitor Long Island Sound, Atlantic Ocean for sharks
STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- More shark-monitoring drones will be launched to help patrol the waters off Long Island.
Dozens of new drones will keep a close watch on the Atlantic Ocean and Long Island Sound to make sure swimmers are safe.
Gov. Kathy Hochul says there will also be increased funding to cover the cost of training and operating the drones.
There's been a recent increase in shark sightings.
