NFL reveals 2025 rivalry jerseys. See the Jets' "Gotham City"-inspired uniform.

The National Football League dropped its 2025 rivalry jerseys Thursday, giving New York Jets' fans a first look at their "Gotham City"-inspired uniforms.

The Nike uniform line will make its debut at several upcoming home games. The Jets' are scheduled to show off theirs on Dec. 7 against the visiting Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

"Each uniform was designed in collaboration with the club it represents to authentically reflect what makes their team, fans and communities wholly unique," Nike said in a statement announcing the new uniforms.

The Jets' rivalry jerseys are "Gotham City Football Club" themed, with a green and black design that incorporates the city's hazy streets.

"The nod to the iconic NYC manhole pattern on the shoulder and in the background to the plane is uniquely our own and strong imagery that defines the toughness and work ethic of the people who call this great city home," said Chris Pierce, vice president of fan commerce for the Jets.

Seven other rivalry jerseys were also revealed Thursday for the Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The Dolphins and Patriots will debut their rivalry uniforms when they face the Jets on Sept. 29 and Nov. 13, respectively.

Fans will be able to buy the rivalry jerseys and other apparel starting on Sept. 10.

Additional rivalry uniforms are expected to be added over the next three years.

History of the Jets-Dolphins rivalry

Though both the Jets and Dolphins have struggled for decades to win their next Super Bowl championship -- New York last won in 1969 and Miami went back to back in 1973 and '74 -- their rivalry remains one of the most storied in NFL history.

The Dolphins lead the all-time series 61-57-1, including a 14-0 win in the 1982 AFC championship game, a meeting which came to be known as the "Mud Bowl," due to the terrible playing conditions at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

The teams also hooked up for a memorable encounter on Sept. 21, 1986, at Giants Stadium. Jets quarterback Ken O'Brien outdueled future Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino, throwing for 479 yards and four touchdowns -- all to Wesley Walker -- in a 51-45 overtime win.

As exciting as that game was, the matchup on Oct. 23, 2000, also at Giants Stadium, may be the teams' most memorable. In a battle that came to be known as the "Monday Night Miracle," the Jets overcame a 30-7 deficit entering the fourth quarter and went on to beat the Dolphins, 40-37 in overtime.

Miami has won eight of the last 10 meetings, but New York took last season's regular season finale, 32-20 on Jan. 5. Playing in what turned out to be his last game with the Jets, then-starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four TD passes, including the 500th of his career, in the victory, which knocked the Dolphins out of playoff contention.