New England Patriots release new "Nor'easter" alternate uniform

The New England Patriots are getting a new look, as the team officially released an alternate uniform set Thursday that will be worn against the New York Jets as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" series.

The team shared the first look at their uniform combination Thursday morning, saying "The Nor'easter is here."

In a follow-up video, quarterback Drake Maye, cornerback Christian Gonzalez and several other players wore the uniforms on a boat.

"The National Weather Service has issued a special marine warning for Boston Harbor and Ipswich Bay. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until the storm passes," a message says as the uniforms are shown.

A 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗠 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 is now in effect 🚨 pic.twitter.com/P4SChNWbg3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 28, 2025

Over the next four seasons, every NFL team will be receiving a new alternate uniform as part of the Nike and NFL partnership.

This year's uniform reveals began with teams in the AFC East and NFC West.

The Patriots will wear the new look just once this season, when they take on the Jets for Thursday Night Football on November 13.

New England's social media accounts had teased the release in July, saying "Batten down the hatches… a Nor'easter hits the NLF Nike Rivalries game on November 13 vs. the New York Jets."

In addition to the new alternate, the Patriots will also wear their fan-favorite red throwback uniforms at two games this season. New England players will sport the "Pat Patriot" threats in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Week 13 against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.