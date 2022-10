Section of sidewalk collapses in Newark, 2 people hurt

Section of sidewalk collapses in Newark, 2 people hurt

Section of sidewalk collapses in Newark, 2 people hurt

NEWARK, N.J. -- A small sidewalk collapse in Newark left two people hurt Wednesday.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Broad Street.

The collapse took down a large piece of construction equipment.

Two people from a private construction company were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.