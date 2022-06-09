17-year-old girl killed in Newark shooting, investigation ongoing
NEWARK, N.J. -- Questions remain about a shooting that claimed the life of a teenager in Newark.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on Goodwin Avenue.
Police say once they arrived at the scene, a 17-year-old girl had already died.
The circumstances of her death are still under investigation. Authorities are looking for suspects.
