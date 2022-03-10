Newark schools unveil breakfast cart program to reduce food insecurity

NEWARK, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton helped Newark Public Schools kick off a program designed to reduce food insecurity.

Slayton and officials at the School of Global Studies unveiled a new grab-and-go breakfast cart on Thursday.

In Newark, more than 80 percent of students qualify for free and reduced meals based on household income.

"Ensuring that students have access to school meals, including breakfast, is one of our top priorities," Superintendent Roger Leon said.

"I'm just somebody that had a dream, and you're somebody with a dream. You can achieve that dream as long as you stay focused and you stay on the right path," Slayton said.

GENYOUth's End Student Hunger Fund and the American Dairy Association North East are helping to pay for the equipment.