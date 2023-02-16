Newark school building bridges between police and students through basketball game

NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey high school is looking to bridge the gap between police and students of color through a basketball game.

Twelve students from St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark and 12 New Jersey state troopers will play each other Thursday in the first ever Building Bridges Basketball Game.

Before the big game, we heard from Jayden Forniel, one of the students who spearheaded the game, and Father Edin Leahy, the school's headmaster.

They spoke about how the idea came together and why it's so important.

