Watch CBS News
Local News

Newark school building bridges between police and students through basketball game

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Building bridges through basketball
Building bridges through basketball 05:14

NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey high school is looking to bridge the gap between police and students of color through a basketball game. 

Twelve students from St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark and 12 New Jersey state troopers will play each other Thursday in the first ever Building Bridges Basketball Game. 

Before the big game, we heard from Jayden Forniel, one of the students who spearheaded the game, and Father Edin Leahy, the school's headmaster.

They spoke about how the idea came together and why it's so important. 

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 8:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.