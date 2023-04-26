Newark's Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery offers different approach to public safety

NEWARK, N.J. -- This week is National Crime Victims' Rights Week, and Newark is highlighting its new approach to reducing violence.

Instead of more policing, social workers and victims advocates are stepping in.

Once the trigger to a deadly uprising, Newark's first police precinct is now the home of the new Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery as the city seeks a different approach to public safety.

"We are not defunding the police, but we are reallocating funds for violence prevention, for trauma recovery," said Lakeesha Eure, with the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery.

Launched two years ago, the office approaches violence from a public health perspective, seeing people as products of their environment.

Kyleeha Wingfield-Hill, with the Brick City Peace Collective, says that perspective has been key to her reaching youth offenders.

"We don't penalize them for their choices. In fact, we give them other choices. We give them employment. We give them expungement. We give them access to their licenses," she said.

For many families torn apart by tragedy, the initiative brings hope.

Sonia Rogers believes the services would have benefited her sons, all killed by gun violence.

"A lot of these children are not bad children, they just need someone that shows them that they care," she said.

According to the mayor, homicides were at a 60-year low in 2022. Advocates say it's proof the holistic approach is working.

"We are trying to help the whole individual, not just the part of them that actually made this choice or made this decision. We are trying to figure out what caused you to make this decision, how did you arrive here," Wingfield-Hill said.

So the city's youth know poor mistakes made in the past, don't have to affect their future.