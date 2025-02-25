Immigrant restaurant owners in Haddon Township, New Jersey, arrested by ICE, son says

Restaurant owners in South Jersey taken into custody by immigration officers, son says

Muhammed Emanet says U.S. marshals and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers showed up at his family's restaurant, Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township, New Jersey, early Tuesday morning.

"There's a U.S. marshal that's standing outside with a machine gun, and he looks at me, said no, no, no, don't come in here, and I said I work here. So when I came in, they had my dad sitting down in a chair and a female officer already handcuffed my mom from the back," Emanet said.

Emanet said he was completely blindsided when his parents Emine and Celal Emanet were taken into custody.

He quickly took over the family recipes to keep the business moving but eventually had to close for the time being.

"I'm looking around because all the workers are in shock. Customers are standing outside looking in, like what's going on? I have a 50-people catering order on the grill that's still lit up," he said.

Muhammed Emanet said his family came to the country back in 2008.

He says his father is a local substitute imam and has his doctorate in history in Turkey.

Muhammed Emanet said his father was released with an ankle monitor, but his mother was sent to a jail at an unknown immigration camp until her court case is decided.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to ICE and is waiting to hear back.

"Their immigration is actually still pending but because their court case hasn't been decided yet, until it is decided, they're just going to be held liable and not be able to be on free will," Muhammed Emanet said.

He said he's not sure when the restaurant will reopen. They are still trying to figure everything out, and he says his mother is the one that keeps the place going.

"She is the anchor of our restaurant and until she is here, we're going to be closed," he said.

Muhammed Emanet said he is grateful to the community and is remaining positive.

"Being the type of people we are as Muslims we are taught that no matter how much someone have wronged you, you have to kill them with kindness almost," he said. "You have to forgive them and let it go."