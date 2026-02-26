Car chase involving ICE led to crash in Newark, New Jersey, officials say

A federal immigration investigation ended with a chaotic crash in Newark, New Jersey, officials say.

Two teens and a child were sent to the hospital, and now the mayor is condemning United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in his city.

Children taken to hospital after crash

According to city officials, ICE agents tried to pull over a van just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the driver took off. ICE pursued, and the fleeing driver crashed into two vehicles at the intersection of Shanley and Clinton avenues, officials say.

Two 15-year-olds and a 12-year-old who were in one of the vehicles the driver struck were taken to a local hospital for complaints of pain.

The driver who fled was also taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said the driver is in the country illegally and had previously been charged with receiving stolen property, and claimed he rammed his vehicle into federal law enforcement vehicles during the pursuit.

DHS said he was taken into ICE custody after the crash.

Mayor criticizes ICE for engaging in chase

A witness said dozens of people came outside after hearing the crash.

"It probably was like eight or nine ICE agents, and probably like 30, 40 people that came outside," one witness said. "And when they saw that, they was real calm. They started to back up."

The witness said when he saw the fleeing driver was injured, he confronted ICE agents.

"'Let him go. Get him out that car. He needs medical attention," he said. "The other two children were sitting on the floor. I think the little boy was limping like he was hurt."

Neighbors who witnessed the crash say no matter the law, they are looking out for each other.

"If everybody here come out their house when ICE come and they hold ICE accountable, they're gonna leave," the witness said.

Mayor Ras J. Baraka said in a statement, in part:

"Federal authorities should adhere to local laws regarding vehicle pursuits and exercise common sense. Based on the damage they are inflicting on our communities, ICE has no business engaging in chases at anytime, anywhere — but especially in densely populated areas, and on roads still being cleared from a significant snowstorm. ICE cannot come into our city and recklessly put innocent people in harm's way while they try to apprehend their targets. "State law prohibits law enforcement from chasing vehicles unless the suspect poses an imminent threat. "This is our city. These are our people. And this behavior is in keeping with a rabid, lawless pattern seen nationally. Somebody could have been killed in Newark today. These agents have to adhere to local laws."

Executive order restricts ICE operations in Newark

Baraka signed an executive order Wednesday night restricting ICE agents from using city-owned property, facilities or resources for unconstitutional civil immigration enforcement actions.

Under the order, ICE agents cannot stage operations on city property or enter city buildings without "legitimate government purpose or necessary judicial warrant or judicial order," according to city officials.

City employees are also required to report unconstitutional ICE action within city limits to their department director as part of the order.

"You may have folks who, you know, residents who live in the city who are trying to pay their taxes or trying to pay their water or sewer bills, and things of that nature, who will be afraid to come into our buildings because they're afraid that ICE is in here and waiting for them," said Kenyatta Stewart, with the Newark Corporation Counsel.

The order went into effect immediately.