Mother charged in 6-year-old girl's Newark girl's death. Here's the latest on the investigation.

Essex County prosecutors investigating the death of a 6-year-old child in Newark

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a 6-year-old child in Newark, New Jersey.

The girl's mother has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Here what's alleged

Prosecutor say detectives responded Monday to call of a child who had died at an apartment complex on Stratford Place. The little girl's mother, Zyhirah Hall, is now facing charges and has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

Residents told CBS News New York off camera Hall has other children, and that they had seen the 6-year-old with a bruise on her face in the past, but it's unclear if authorities were notified.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Children and Families said privacy laws prevent it from disclosing if a family has been involved in the child welfare system.

CBS News New York was unable to find an attorney representing Hall. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka releasing a statement, saying, "Every child in our city deserves safety, security, and an abundance of love and laughter. They deserve nurturing and nourishment, gentleness and generosity."

Prosecutors say the cause of the child's death is pending an autopsy.

"She was a sweet little girl"

On Wednesday, down the street from where the 6-year-old was found dead, balloons, candles and stuffed animals were placed at a memorial.

"She was a sweet little girl, very happy when she see you," resident Elijah Wilson said.

A woman who did not want to be identified said she watched the 6-year-old months ago.

"[She] would smile. I really never saw her cry too much. She would smile. She had these deep dimples. I called her 'Dimples,'" the woman said. "I am going to miss seeing her."