Newark Museum of Art hosts Community Day to celebrate gallery reinstallations, new Harriet Tubman monument
NEWARK -- The Newark Museum of Art hosted a community celebration Saturday.
The Community Day marked the opening of the city's new Harriet Tubman monument and the reinstallation of the museum's "Seeing America: 18th & 19th Century" galleries.
Events included a fashion show, musical performances and family-friendly activities.
The museum offered free admission to visitors for the celebration.
