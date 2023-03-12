Watch CBS News
Newark Museum of Art hosts Community Day to celebrate gallery reinstallations, new Harriet Tubman monument

Community Day hosted at Newark Museum of Art
NEWARK -- The Newark Museum of Art hosted a community celebration Saturday.

The Community Day marked the opening of the city's new Harriet Tubman monument and the reinstallation of the museum's "Seeing America: 18th & 19th Century" galleries.

Events included a fashion show, musical performances and family-friendly activities.

The museum offered free admission to visitors for the celebration.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 7:10 PM

