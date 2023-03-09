Harriet Tubman monument officially on display in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A new monument honoring a famous freedom fighter is now officially on display.

Newark formally unveiled its long-awaited Harriet Tubman monument on Thursday.

Taking part in the special ceremony was Tubman's great-great grandniece. Also in attendance was actress and singer Queen Latifah, a Newark native, who narrated the monument's on-site audio experience.

The Tubman monument is called "Shadow of a Face" and is located where a statue of Christopher Columbus once stood, inside the former Washington Park, which has been re-named Harriet Tubman Square.