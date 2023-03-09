Watch CBS News
Local News

Harriet Tubman monument officially on display in Newark

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Newark unveils long-awaited Harriet Tubman monument
Newark unveils long-awaited Harriet Tubman monument 00:31

NEWARK, N.J. -- A new monument honoring a famous freedom fighter is now officially on display.

Newark formally unveiled its long-awaited Harriet Tubman monument on Thursday.

Taking part in the special ceremony was Tubman's great-great grandniece. Also in attendance was actress and singer Queen Latifah, a Newark native, who narrated the monument's on-site audio experience.

The Tubman monument is called "Shadow of a Face" and is located where a statue of Christopher Columbus once stood, inside the former Washington Park, which has been re-named Harriet Tubman Square.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 12:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.