Infectious person with measles was at Newark Liberty International Airport, N.J. health officials say

A traveler who was infectious with measles spent several hours over two days at Newark Liberty International Airport recently, New Jersey health officials said.

The New Jersey Department of Health said the traveler was not a New Jersey resident, and was present at Terminal C from 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on July 29.

The same person returned to the airport on July 30, this time spending time at Terminal A from 1:30 p.m-7:30 p.m.

Anyone who was in the those areas at the time may have been exposed to measles, and that symptoms could develop as late as Aug. 20.

Anyone who believes they were exposed to measles should contact a health care provider before seeking treatment so appropriate precautions can be made to minimize the risk of exposure to medical staff and other patients.

So far this year, there have been six cases of measles in New Jersey and 1,356 cases of measles nationwide, according to the CDC. It was officially eliminated from the U.S., and the 1,356 cases this years represents the highest amount nationwide since 2000. The vaccine was developed in 1963.

Measles symptoms and risks

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes. The measles rash usually begins 3-5 after symptoms set in, typically with flat red spots appearing on the face near the hairline and then spread downward throughout the body.

Measles can potentially lead to serious and potentially deadly consequences, like pneumonia and and encephalitis. Measles can also lead to miscarriages in pregnant people, as well as premature birth, and low birth weight.

Experts say the virus can be spread through the air when a person coughs or sneezes, and it may linger in the air for up to two hours after an infectious person leaves.