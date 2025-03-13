Family of 6-year-old who died in Newark in shock as child's mother faces charges

Family of 6-year-old girl who died in Newark in shock as mother faces charges

The father of a 6-year-old child who died in Newark says he's in shock, wishing he had pushed to see his daughter more.

The Essex County prosecutor's office says Ne'Miyaa Hall Duncan died on Monday. She was discovered in the Newark apartment she shared with her mom, Zyhirah Hall.

Hall has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and the prosecutor's office is investigating the child's death.

The girl's father, Tymeer Duncan, says he was told his daughter died after choking on a cracker, but he doesn't believe it after seeing her in the hospital.

"It was too many scratches, too many bruises," he said.

Prosecutors say the cause and manner of Ne'Miyaa's death is pending an autopsy.

Aunt alleges children were previously taken away from mother

Duncan and his sister Alexus Duncan spoke exclusively to CBS News New York's Christine Sloan.

Alexus Duncan says Ne'Miyaa and her siblings, including a 4-year-old believed to be Tymeer Duncan's son, lived with her for a short time after they were taken away from Hall several years ago. All of the children later returned to live with Hall.

"They found her by herself in her mother's house alone with her siblings with injuries," Alexus Duncan said.

CBS News New York was unable to reach Hall's attorney.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Children and Families said privacy laws prevent them from disclosing if a family has been involved in the child welfare system.

Hall is scheduled for a detention hearing on Friday.

Tymeer Duncan says he is taking a paternity test so he can gain custody of his son.

"I wish we could've did more"

"Ne'Miyaa was the kindest. Her favorite thing was, you wanna to take a picture? Or, you know, making TikToks and videos," Alexus Duncan said.

"I fault myself a lot. I fault myself. I could have made her life better," Tymeer Duncan said.

"I'm hurt. It's not anger. I wish the system could've did more. I wish we could've did more," Alexus Duncan said.

Sloan asked Tymeer Duncan what he wanted to say to his ex-girlfriend.

"I don't even know what to say to that girl. I really don't," he said.

"I pray that she never sees the light of day again," Alexus Duncan said.