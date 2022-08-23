New Yorkers left disgusted by video of sucker punch at Brooklyn mall and failure by onlookers to act

Bystanders look on after man sucker punched at Brooklyn mall

NEW YORK -- An unprovoked attack caught on camera at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn ended with an even more disturbing finish.

As CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday, the video shows how bystanders failed to act.

The incident happened on Saturday and left the victim with serious physical injuries.

Mall surveillance video shows the suspect in a white t-shirt and black shorts walk up the victim, who was standing in line, and sucker-punch him in the back of the head. The 36-year-old victim then falls face down onto the ground.

Just as shocking is what happens next.

Of the half-dozen onlookers, nobody comes to the victim's aid, not even the mall security guard, who walks past the unconscious man.

Shoppers who were shown the video were left speechless.

"I don't even know what to say. Like you said, there's security and stuff, but nobody did anything," said Jhennel Cunningham of Brooklyn.

"I would never come back here to shop as a 70-year-old guy. I can't defend myself in case I go shopping, gotta look every which way and hope something doesn't happen to me. It's very scary," Larry Goldreyer added.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.