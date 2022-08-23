Caught on camera: Shocking sucker punch KOs man at Brooklyn Mall
NEW YORK -- A brutal sucker punch was captured on video at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn.
Two people are seen walking up behind a 36-year-old man. One of them then punches the victim in the head, knocking him out.
The incident happened Saturday at around 6 p.m.
Police said the attack was unprovoked.
The victim had serious injuries, but is in stable condition.
Police are looking for the suspect.
