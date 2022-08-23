Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: Shocking sucker punch KOs man at Brooklyn Mall

By CBS New York Team

Search underway for suspect in brutal sucker punch incident in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A brutal sucker punch was captured on video at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn.

Two people are seen walking up behind a 36-year-old man. One of them then punches the victim in the head, knocking him out.

The incident happened Saturday at around 6 p.m.

Police said the attack was unprovoked.

The victim had serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Police are looking for the suspect.

August 22, 2022

