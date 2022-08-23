Caught on camera: Shocking sucker punch KOs man at Brooklyn Mall

Search underway for suspect in brutal sucker punch incident in Brooklyn

Search underway for suspect in brutal sucker punch incident in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A brutal sucker punch was captured on video at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn.

Two people are seen walking up behind a 36-year-old man. One of them then punches the victim in the head, knocking him out.

The incident happened Saturday at around 6 p.m.

Police said the attack was unprovoked.

The victim had serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Police are looking for the suspect.