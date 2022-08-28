Jaheim David arrested in connection to sucker punch assault at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A suspect has been arrested in a brutal assault that was caught on camera at a Brooklyn mall.
Police say 21-year-old Jaheim David, of Brooklyn, has been arrested in connection to the Aug. 20 incident at the Kings Plaza Mall.
Video shows two people walk up behind a 36-year-old man, then, unprovoked, one of them punches the man in the head, knocking him to the ground.
Police say the victim suffered serious injuries but was taken to a local medical center in stable condition.
David has been charged with assault.
