Jaheim David arrested in connection to sucker punch assault at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A suspect has been arrested in a brutal assault that was caught on camera at a Brooklyn mall.

Police say 21-year-old Jaheim David, of Brooklyn, has been arrested in connection to the Aug. 20 incident at the Kings Plaza Mall.

Video shows two people walk up behind a 36-year-old man, then, unprovoked, one of them punches the man in the head, knocking him to the ground.

Police say the victim suffered serious injuries but was taken to a local medical center in stable condition.

David has been charged with assault.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 12:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

