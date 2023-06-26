New Yorkers face noon deadline to sign up for free swim lessons lottery
NEW YORK -- New York City's Parks Department is making a splash this summer with free swimming lessons.
Classes will be offered for toddlers and children up to 17 years old during three sessions in July and August.
Participants are selected in a lottery and must sign up by noon Monday.
- Water Safety Week: Exploring possible solutions to NYC's lifeguard shortage
The city says registering for more than one class per session will automatically disqualify applicants.
CLICK HERE for more on the program and how to sign up.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.