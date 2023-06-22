New York City pools offering free swim lessons on lottery basis

NEW YORK -- New York City will offer free swim lessons this summer at city pools.

There will be classes for toddlers and children up to 17 years old during three sessions in July and August.

Participants will be selected in a lottery and have until Monday to register.

Keep in mind, the city says registering for more than one class per session will automatically disqualify an applicant.

