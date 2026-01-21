Yankees, outfielder Cody Bellinger agree to 5-year contract, reports say

Following an offseason of relative silence by their standards, the New York Yankees have finally made a significant move, agreeing Wednesday to a long-term contract with free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.

The deal is for five years and $162.5 million, The Athletic first reported. It includes player opt-out options after the second and third years, and Bellinger has a full no-trade clause, according to ESPN.

A reported five-year offer had been on the table for a few weeks, but Bellinger was said to be looking for as many as seven years. However, his return to the Yankees was expedited after the New York Mets, who were long believed to be a significant threat to sign the 30-year-old former NL MVP, pivoted to acquiring outfielder Luis Robert from the Chicago White Sox late Tuesday night.

Acquired in December of 2024 from the Chicago Cubs, Bellinger had an excellent first season with the Yankees, batting .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs. The lefty slugger was especially good at Yankee Stadium, hitting .302 with 18 homers and 55 RBIs.

The son of former Yankee Clay Bellinger, Cody Bellinger was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2017 and NL MVP in 2019, both with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is a career .261 hitter with 225 homers and 695 RBIs in eight major league seasons.

The move also means the Yankees will deploy the same outfield alignment as last season, with Bellinger in left, Trent Grisham, who accepted a qualifying offer, in center, and reigning two-time AL MVP Aaron Judge in right.

