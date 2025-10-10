Yankees' Cody Bellinger to opt out of contract and test free agency, report says

It looks like the New York Yankees will have two starting outfield spots to address this offseason.

Cody Bellinger, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs prior to this season, wants to return to the Bronx, but a report suggests he'll only do so with a new contract, not come back on the $25 million option he has as part of the three-year, $80 million deal he signed prior to the 2024 season.

Players can officially opt out of their contracts after the completion of the World Series.

Cody Bellinger proved his worth to the Yankees in 2025

The 30-year-old outfielder, who was the NL MVP in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, had a solid regular season for the Yankees, batting .272 with 29 homers, 98 RBIs and an .813 OPS, while playing flawless defense as the primary replacement for Juan Soto, who signed a free agent contract last offseason with the cross-town Mets.

Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger follows through on his first-inning base hit against the Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2025. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Bellinger, however, struggled during the postseason, posting .214 average, with a homer, four RBIs and a .651 OPS. Despite that, the Yankees will almost certainly look to retain his services, even with his market expected to be loaded with teams looking for his type of offensive production and defense.

Bellinger made it clear after the Yankees were eliminated from the playoffs in the four-game loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS that he would love to return to the Bronx.

"Yeah, absolutely," he said. "I had an unbelievable time putting on this uniform. Yankee Stadium, the fans, the organization, the culture that these guys have created in this locker room. It really is special."

Trent Grisham will also be a free agent this offseason

While Bellinger's situation looks like one the Yankees will do their best to address, Trent Grisham's is nowhere near as clear.

Batting primarily at the top of the lineup, the 28-year-old outfielder had a career year production-wise at the plate, hitting 34 homers and driving in 74 runs, despite hitting just .235. Like Bellinger, Grisham played flawless defense in center field, committing just two errors and posting a .993 fielding percentage.

The question for the Yankees is whether it's worth paying big bucks in free agency to a player who may be a one-hit wonder offensively. Grisham hit just .138 with no RBIs and 10 strikeouts in 29 postseason at-bats.