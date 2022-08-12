Watch CBS News
9/11 first responders have one more month to file a notice under New York World Trade Center Presumption law

NEW YORK -- The deadline is exactly one month away for 9/11 first responders to notify New York state about their work following the terrorist attack.

People who participated in rescue, recovery or cleanup efforts between Sept. 11, 2001, and Sept. 12, 2002, are eligible for benefits under the New York World Trade Center Presumption law.

People filing a notice do not need to be currently sick.

For more information, click here.

