A great stretch of warm, sunny weather starts Friday in New York City. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Weather: A pleasant warmup to start the weekend in NYC - 5/31/24

We're in store for a great stretch of weather. Overall, the weekend looks amazing, with copious amounts of sunshine and temperatures returning to the 80s.

Conditions will be perfect for many outdoor activities, such as heading to the beach, where the rip current risk should be low.

Rain will move back into the region late on Sunday, but the majority of the day will be dry. That rain will last into the early hours of Monday before a return to clear skies later in the day.

Friday forecast (Pick of the week!)

Simply gorgeous! Lots of sunshine and low humidity. Pleasantly warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Clear and calm. Not as chilly. Lows mainly in the 50s, with some 40s north and west.

Saturday forecast

Still gorgeous. Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday forecast

Mostly sunny to start, followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. A stray shower or two is possible late for far western areas. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday forecast

Early showers followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.