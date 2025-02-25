New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's message to DOGE-impacted federal employees: "You're hired"

Do New Yorkers trust Elon Musk and his DOGE team?

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to hire federal employees that have been fired as a result of cuts spearheaded by Elon Musk's DOGE, or Department of Government Efficiency.

"The federal government might say, 'You're fired,' but here in New York, we say, 'You're hired.' In fact, we love federal workers," Hochul said in a message posted on YouTube.

She encouraged fired federal employees to check out a list of available state jobs.

"Whatever your skills, we value public service," Hochul said in a video message released Tuesday. "Come join our New York State family."

"Public service is a noble calling, and we're looking for the best and brightest to come work for New York State. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, we have been working hard to retain and recruit the next generation of employees and servant-leaders. By coming to work for the Empire State, you'll have the opportunity to help your neighbors, community and state in a variety of ways — serving, protecting, and caring for your fellow New Yorkers and our wonderful resources in solid, stable jobs," New York Department of Civil Service Commissioner Timothy Hogues said.

"Careers in public service offer stability, competitive pay, great benefits and a chance to make a difference in the lives of your fellow New Yorkers. I encourage all former federal workers with a continued interest in public service to check out the many careers in New York State government today," New York Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.

The Hochul administration touted the new 12 weeks of paid parental leave for the state workforce, enacted in 2023, and a program that temporarily waived civil service exam requirements to fill many vacancies.

What is DOGE?

President Trump created DOGE on January 20. Its mission is to slash federal spending, and staffing. DOGE, or the White House's Department of Government Efficiency, claims it has saved $65 billion thus far, according to its website. Some of DOGE's claims, however, have proven to be overstated.

Musk's DOGE recently told more than two million federal employees to write an email listing five things they accomplished during the past week and "failure to respond will be taken as a resignation." That prompted a wave of confusion since workers at several federal agencies were told to disregard that directive.

Musk has since issued a second directive, giving federal employees "another chance," but adding "failure to respond a second time will result in termination."