DOGE's Elon Musk says federal employees must document their work or resign

Agencies that could be impacted by job cuts

Federal workers will have to document everything they did last week or face resignation.

These instructions come from a Saturday afternoon post on X by Elon Musk, the head of the White House's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

President Trump earlier in the day posted on Truth Social saying that Musk is doing a great job in reducing the federal government and that he would like to see him get more aggressive in the pursuit.

"Remember, we have a country to save, but ultimately, to make greater than before," he wrote.

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Jason C. Andrew/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Musk seemed to have responded with his new demand of federal workers to explain their work or risk losing their jobs. He called it consistent with the president's instructions.

"Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," Musk added.

The White House has not responded to CBS News' requests for comment.

Since Mr. Trump tapped Musk to head DOGE, Musk's team has gone about slashing thousands of federal positions across numerous agencies. DOGE has also stoked controversy by seeking access to sensitive government data.