New York state will experience a total solar eclipse in 2024. Here's when and where it will happen.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- This year, for the first time in nearly 100 years, New York state will experience a total solar eclipse.

When is the eclipse?

It happens on Monday, April 8.

The eclipse will turn day into night between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m., lasting up to three-and-a-half minutes.

Where is the best place to see the eclipse?

The roughly 100-mile wide path will be in the southwestern part of New York, covering 29 counties.

Cities and towns with the best views include Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh.

New York City and Long Island will not be in the direct path.

Here in the city, the moon will cover 90% of the sun.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 9:00 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

