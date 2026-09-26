Nor'easter brings strong winds, rain, flooding to New York, New Jersey area
A nor'easter is bringing strong winds, heavy rain and flooding to New York and New Jersey this weekend.
The CBS News New York First Alert Weather Team has declared First Alert Weather Days for both Saturday and Sunday.
Both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill issued states of emergency for certain regions, especially along the coasts.
Click here to get the latest weather watches, warnings and alerts.
1 p.m. nor'easter update
It was quiet in the city at 1 p.m., but heavy rain is still on the way.
Saturday update
A High Wind Warning for the Jersey Shore has verified with peak gusts there reported over 60 mph.
There is also a Wind Advisory through Sunday morning, meaning peak gusts could reach 45-55 mph.
There are also Coastal Flood Alerts for all of our coastlines. Flooding could range from moderate (1-2 feet) to locally major (2-3 feet). Localized flooding is possible, but not a widespread threat since this is a long duration event with lulls between heavier bands. The biggest totals with be south and east.
The greatest coastal flooding risk and highest water rise is during high tides Saturday evening.
There is a High Surf Advisory and High Rip Current Risk for all beaches.
Beach erosion, overwash and very rough surf will continue through the weekend.
What to expect, by region
Jersey Shore: Periods of heavy rain and strong winds. Rainfall totals: 4-5 inches. Wind gusts up to 60 mph or higher. Moderate to severe coastal flooding. High surf may lead to beach erosion.
Lower Hudson Valley, Central and Northern New Jersey: Periods heavy rain and strong winds. Rainfall totals: 2-4 inches. Wind gusts up to 50 mph or higher. Moderate to severe coastal flooding.
Long Island: Periods of heavy rain and strong winds. Rainfall totals: 4-5 inches. Wind gusts up to 60 mph or higher. Moderate to severe coastal flooding. High surf may lead to beach erosion.
NYC: Periods of heavy rain and strong winds. Rainfall totals: 2-4 inches. Wind gusts up to 50 mph or higher. Moderate to severe coastal flooding. High surf may lead to beach erosion.
Western Hudson Valley, Northwestern New Jersey and Northern Connecticut: Periods of moderate to heavy rain and strong winds. Rainfall totals: 1-3 inches. Wind gusts up to 40 mph or higher.
Coastal Connecticut: Periods of heavy rain and strong winds. Rainfall totals: 2-4 inches. Wind gusts up to 50 mph or higher. Moderate to severe coastal flooding. High surf may lead to beach erosion.
Storm causes event cancellations
Several events scheduled for this weekend were forced to reschedule or cancel.
The Global Citizen Festival in Central Park has been canceled. Organizers say it's the first time they've had to cancel the event in 14 years.
The New York Iron Man Triathlon at Jones Beach is also canceled.
Newark's Dominican Day Parade was scheduled for Sunday, but has been rescheduled for Oct. 25.
An AC/DC concert at MetLife Stadium was moved from Friday night to Oct. 2.
Saturday's soccer match between Red Bull New York and St. Louis City SC has been postponed to Wednesday night.
As of Friday night, the Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk is still happening Sunday at 9:30 a.m.