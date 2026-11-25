A powerful coastal storm could impact the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and affect whether the famous balloons fly.

Rain is expected to develop in the morning, just as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade gets underway. Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph will accompany the rain through the morning hours.

Deteriorating conditions in the afternoon and evening could impact holiday travel plans, as strong winds could result in downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.

It will be a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain, damaging winds and significant coastal flooding in the Tri-State Area.

CBS News New York

A High Wind Warning will be in effect Thursday for New York City, Long Island, and Central and coastal New Jersey. Gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

In addition, the Jersey Shore, Long Island and the Connecticut coastline are under a Coastal Flood Watch Thursday into Friday, with up to 3.5 feet of inundation expected.

CBS News New York

Will the balloons fly in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The decision will be made the morning of the parade. The National Weather Service will deliver the forecast, a meteorologist at the scene will be consulted, and the city requires devices that take wind readings along the parade route.

The balloons are grounded when sustained winds are above 23 mph, and gusts can't exceed 34 mph. All large balloons are required to have zippers or rip panels that can be used to safely deflate them while on the parade route.

Balloons were grounded for the very first time in the parade's history back in 1971 as gusts peaked at 63 mph.

The wind threshold was set after the 1997 parade when The Cat In The Hat balloon hit a light pole, and part of it crashed to the ground, injuring four people. Police officers had to take out the Barney balloon out of fear it might do the same.

CBS News New York

The weather will get worse in the afternoon and evening when wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph along the coast. Across the interior, wind gusts may top out at 50-55 mph.

CBS News New York

The greatest concern may be along the coastline where minor to locally major flooding is possible around the high tide cycles, especially in vulnerable coastal communities. Moderate flooding is forecast at many shoreline locations, while major flooding is possible across portions of the south shore of Long Island, such as Freeport.

CBS News New York

The storm slowly pulls away on Black Friday, but lingering showers and breezy conditions are expected.