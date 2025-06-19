New York State Regents review's definition of Zionism draws the ire of many on Long Island

There is controversy on Long Island over a New York State Regents exam study packet that some say inaccurately defines Zionism and includes factual errors.

A mother told CBS News New York on Tuesday she wants more than an apology.

What the review packet says

Michelle Herman of Melville gives her daughter's 10th grade Global History Regents review packet at Half Hollow Hills East High School a failing grade. It defines Zionism as "an example of extreme nationalism."

"To call Zionism extreme nationalism is propaganda. I consider myself a Zionist. There is nothing extreme about Zionism. It is loving my country," Herman said.

The review includes historical inaccuracies and bias, including statements like, "Every war ended with Israel gaining more land" and "Jews taking land away from Palestinians."

"It's incorrect. It's propaganda. It's biased," Herman said.

Anti-Defamation League frustrated by the review packet

The Anti-Defamation League says the nine-line summary is similar to what it has seen taught elsewhere.

"Completely ignoring the first intifada, the second intifada, and many many decades of terrorist incidents. Before that, all the wars that Israel fought were wars of defense," the ADL's Scott Richman said. "It's skewed to show the Israelis as aggressors, as criminals, and Palestinians are completely innocent actors, and none of that is true."

It set off a firestorm of comments at a recent board meeting. No one spoke in favor of the handout.

"As a Jewish student sitting in a classroom and seeing the history of my people distorted and mocked was heartbreaking," one student said.

Brian Conboy, the interim superintendent of the Half Hollow Hills School District acknowledged it, "contained language and ideas that were factually incorrect and offensive" and was not created by anyone in the district. He added the curriculum going forward will be vetted by experts.

"On behalf of our district, we want you all to know that offensive and inaccurate material such as this do not meet our standards of excellence and are not something we take lightly. We can and will do better moving forward," Conboy said.

Origin of the review packet remains a mystery

The source of the study sheet is still a mystery. The New York State Education Department says it had no hand in it.

A spokesperson for the school district said it has not found the origin.

Herman said she wonders how many prior grades received the lesson.

"We have been indoctrinating our own children and giving them the wrong information," she said.

She is calling for accountability -- not to punish, but to educate -- and she wants what is wrong to be righted.

The Education Department said it's taking the matter seriously and will continue to monitor and take appropriate action as needed.