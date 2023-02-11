New York state ends COVID mask requirement in health care settings
NEW YORK -- New York state is ending the COVID mask requirement in health care settings as of Sunday.
The health department says it's advising health care facilities to develop and implement their own masking plans for staff and visitors based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and COVID transmission levels.
The department also says facilities not under its authority, including private medical and dental practices, should also follow these measures.
