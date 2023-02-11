Watch CBS News
New York state ends COVID mask requirement in health care settings

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York state is ending the COVID mask requirement in health care settings as of Sunday.

The health department says it's advising health care facilities to develop and implement their own masking plans for staff and visitors based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and COVID transmission levels.

The department also says facilities not under its authority, including private medical and dental practices, should also follow these measures.

