COVID vaccine mandate lifted for New York City workers; Unions pushing for back pay

NEW YORK -- The COVID vaccine mandate for New York City workers is now over.

Now, the police and firefighters unions are calling to let members who refused to get vaccinated to return to work. Nearly 2,000 municipal workers lost their jobs because of the mandate.

Mayor Eric Adams says getting the shot is now optional, with 96% of the city workforce already vaccinated.

The mandate went into effect as former Mayor Bill de Blasio left office, and the political controversy was highlighted when Adams took over.

Responding to pressure to get the economy up and running, he made the shot optional for those who worked for private employers. Then in March of last year, he lifted the mandate for professional athletes.

The police and firefighters union sued, saying public employees were unfairly singled out. Now, they're fighting for another reason.

"We're suing to have back pay for all the members put on leave without pay. One of the litigations is that it was illegal, it was a punishment and there weren't given due process," Uniformed Fire Officers Association President James McCarthy said.

"The job is only half done. We call on the City to ensure that our members who were fired or had their employment unfairly impacted are reinstated, with back pay and without condition," Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said in a statement.

Dr. Martine Hackett, a public health researcher with Hofstra University, says the decision to drop the mandate is a reflection that we have left the emergency phase of the pandemic. She still recommends getting the initial shot, followed by a booster.

"I think the bivalent booster is absolutely necessary. It's really quite surprising the low uptake in the entire population of this important addition to protection against coronavirus," she said earlier this week.

The end of the mandate also impacts guests at city public schools. The Department of Education will no longer require proof of vaccination to enter its buildings.