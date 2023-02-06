New York City ending COVID vaccine mandate for city workers, Mayor Adams says

New York City ending COVID vaccine mandate for city workers, Mayor Adams saysget the free app
NEW YORK -- New York City is ending its COVID vaccine mandate for city workers, Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement Monday.
The mayor cited the fact that 96% of the city workforce is already vaccinated.
COVID vaccinations will become optional for current and prospective employees starting Feb. 10.
Police union responds
Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch released the following statement after Monday's announcement:
"We are glad that the City has decided to stop fighting against our court victory overturning this unjust and illogical mandate. However, the job is only half done. We call on the City to ensure that our members who were fired or had their employment unfairly impacted are reinstated, with back pay and without condition."
Change for schools too
Monday's announcement said the city will no longer require proof of vaccination for Department of Education buildings, as well as nonpublic school, early child care and day care staff.
"This will allow students' families and loved ones to attend school activities, celebrations, and events," the statement read.
Vaccine mandate controversy
The vaccine mandate, which took effect just before former Mayor Bill de Blasio left office, led to approximately 1,780 city workers losing their jobs.
Adams' release says while those workers "will not be able to automatically return to their previous positions, they will be able to apply for positions with their former agencies through existing city rules and regulations and hiring processes."
The city lifted a similar vaccine mandate for private sector employees last September.
Mayor's full statement
Mayor Eric Adams released the following statement Monday:
"City workers stepped up tremendously throughout the pandemic. From our health care frontline workers and first responders who saved lives, to the city employees who kept our streets clean, our schools open, and our streets safe, we owe city workers a debt of gratitude for their service during New York City's darkest days. With more than 96 percent of city workers and more than 80 percent of New Yorkers having received their primary COVID-19 series and more tools readily available to keep us healthy, this is the right moment for this decision. I continue to urge every New Yorker to get vaccinated, get boosted, and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19."