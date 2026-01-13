NYC Council members call for employee to be released from ICE custody

Members of the New York City Council are calling for a city staffer to be released from federal custody after he was detained by immigration officials on Monday.

The employee from Venezuela was detained during a routine immigration appointment in Nassau County. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the man has a criminal history, including an arrest for assault, and no work authorization.

McLaughlin said the data analyst overstayed a tourist visa from 2017 and has no legal right to be in the U.S.

"Under [Homeland Security] Secretary [Kristi] Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States. If you come to our country illegally and break our law, we will find you, and we will arrest you," she said in a statement.

"We will fight for their release"

On Tuesday, multiple council members joined other city leaders and protesters in support of the employee.

"We will stand by our council colleague, and we will fight for their release," Councilmember Alexa Aviles said.

Council Speaker Julie Menin said the staffer had no prior arrests and is allowed to live and work in the U.S. until October 2026. Menin said the staffer had to pass a background check to work at City Hall.

Menin and Congressman Dan Goldman said they filed an emergency petition with plans to challenge the staffer's detainment in court. A hearing is set for Friday.

"This is outrageous that the federal government is doing this," Councilman Harvey Epstein said.

Gov. Hochul says ICE's actions are a violation of trust and fairness

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul mentioned the detainment during her State of the State address on Tuesday afternoon.

She questioned whether the worker was a threat to the community.

"Is this person really one of the baddest of the bad?" Hochul asked.