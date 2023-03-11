New York observes Harriet Tubman Day of Commemoration
NEW YORK -- New York state paid tribute to the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman on Friday.
Students from P.S. 185 took a tour of the Harriet Tubman memorial located at West 122nd Street and Frederick Douglas Boulevard.
RELATED STORY: Harriet Tubman monument officially on display in Newark
In the mid-1800s, Tubman escaped slavery in Maryland and would later help others find freedom on the Underground Railroad.
She died in upstate New York on March 10, 1913.
In 2003, then-governor George Pataki signed legislation making March 10 the Harriet Tubman Day of Commemoration.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.