New York observes Harriet Tubman Day of Commemoration

NEW YORK -- New York state paid tribute to the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman on Friday.

Students from P.S. 185 took a tour of the Harriet Tubman memorial located at West 122nd Street and Frederick Douglas Boulevard.

In the mid-1800s, Tubman escaped slavery in Maryland and would later help others find freedom on the Underground Railroad.

She died in upstate New York on March 10, 1913.

In 2003, then-governor George Pataki signed legislation making March 10 the Harriet Tubman Day of Commemoration.