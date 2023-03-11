Watch CBS News
New York observes Harriet Tubman Day of Commemoration

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York marks Harriet Tubman Day of Commemoration
New York marks Harriet Tubman Day of Commemoration 00:31

NEW YORK -- New York state paid tribute to the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman on Friday.

Students from P.S. 185 took a tour of the Harriet Tubman memorial located at West 122nd Street and Frederick Douglas Boulevard.

In the mid-1800s, Tubman escaped slavery in Maryland and would later help others find freedom on the Underground Railroad.

She died in upstate New York on March 10, 1913.

In 2003, then-governor George Pataki signed legislation making March 10 the Harriet Tubman Day of Commemoration.

