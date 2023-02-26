Broadway's "New York, New York" celebrates city in all its glory and grit

"New York, New York" celebrates city in all its glory and grit

NEW YORK -- An iconic song sets the stage for a new Broadway musical. CBS2's Ali Bauman has a preview of "New York, New York."

The song is an anthem and now it's a Broadway musical that celebrates New York City in all its glory and grit.

"New York, New York" is set in 1946 after World War II ends. A struggling musician meets his match in a singer who's shooting for the stars.

Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele lead the cast.

"I showed up in the city five years ago with one backpack. I went to an audition for fun to get some experience. Ended up booking it and here I am five years later. So I completely relate to that experience of showing up with your entire life ahead of you," said Uzele, who plays Francine Evans.

"To be this guy that feels very much, very much in an eerie way, sort of very similar to my life story or my experiences. I'm just pinching myself. It's wild," said Ryan, who plays Jimmy Doyle.

"New York, New York," is based on the 1977 movie that starred Robert De Niro and Liza Minelli. The music is by Tony Award-winning composing duo John Kander and the late Fred Ebb.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who won Tony Awards for "Hamilton" and "In the Heights" wrote the lyrics for a few new songs. Miranda said the song "Cheering for Me Now" started as an experiment.

"And what the real joy for me is also hearing how that melody that you wrote for that piece continues to sort of talk to 'New York, New York,' kind of appear throughout different moments in the piece and has been sort of interwoven in this tapestry of a score," said Miranda.

"The fact that Lin and I get to play in the sandbox together, it all seems like one line from the time we first wrote some songs for the movie to this moment," said Kander.

CBS2 sat in on a recent rehearsal with video released by the production. Five-time Tony-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman explained why the musical highlights the heartbeat of the city.

"There's a theme in the show that all the characters come to New York want major chord. And the major chord is made up of music, money and love. Music being your art or where your passion is, money, how you survive in New York City, and love. Of course everybody wants love," said Stroman.

"I am just arriving to New York for this project. So I've lived here for four weeks and to be an immigrant, I am from Mexico, making my Broadway debut with these people, with these legends of musical theater history is just a dream coming true," said Angel Sigala, who plays Mateo Diaz.

Sharon Washington and David Thompson are the book's co-writers.

"There's hundreds of thousands of stories, and so we're trying to represent a tapestry that is New York's," said Washington.

Performances for "New York, New York" begin March 24 at the St. James Theatre.