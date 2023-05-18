NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy were on hand in Times Square Thursday to unveil the logo for the New York/New Jersey FIFA World Cup 2026 host city.

MetLife stadium in East Rutherford will host World Cup games.

"I've got soccer fever," Murphy said. "I want to give FIFA a big thank you for bringing the World Cup back to New Jersey and New York. From the very beginning, our region has been at the heart of American soccer. We're ready for the world's biggest event. Big events are in our blood, they're in our DNA, and they're what we do best."

"New York is the greatest city in the world, so it's only right that we're hosting the biggest sporting event in the world," Adams said. "New Yorkers can't wait to welcome fans from across the globe to our city to experience our world class sights, bright lights, and our unique, diverse culture."

As part of the ceremonies unveiling the new logo, several landmarks across New York including the Vessel at Hudson Yards and the Oculus will be lit up green Thursday night.

The 2026 World Cup will be played in 16 host cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

For more information, CLICK HERE.