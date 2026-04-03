Rainy weather in New York area on Easter Sunday. Get the First Alert Forecast.

Rain has returned for Easter Sunday in the New York area after the holiday weekend kicked off with May-like weather.

Temperatures Saturday went from feeling very much like May to feeling more like March, going from the 70s to the 50s and 40s due to the passage of a cold front.

Overnight, temps continued to trickle down further into the 40s, with a stray shower or two, along with the development of fog and or drizzle, especially along the coast.

Easter Sunday forecast

Milder temperatures with a few showers will define Easter Sunday. To begin the day, mostly cloudy skies will be in place, with a slim chance of showers.

CBS News New York

From around 11 a.m. through about 5 p.m., a round of showers will move through. The showers will be light to moderate at times, with an isolated rumble of thunder mixed in. Due to the quick-moving nature of these showers, rainfall amounts won't be too high, generally totaling around a half an inch or less.

CBS News New York

Showers should clear out by dinnertime, leaving the possibility of a nice sunset to end the day.

CBS News New York

Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s around noontime, followed by cooler readings in the 50s for the late afternoon and evening hours.

First Alert Weather maps