Dry conditions spark drought concerns, elevated fire risk across Tri-State Area. Map shows impacted regions

There are increasing drought concerns in the Tri-State Area, and with the dry conditions comes an elevated fire risk.

The U.S. Drought Monitor rates most of New York, northern New Jersey and Connecticut as "abnormally dry," with some areas creeping into "moderate drought" status.

Rainfall deficits range from more than 7 inches below normal at Central Park to almost 9 inches below normal in Islip, New York, to more than 12 inches in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Drought conditions across the Tri-State Area as of Oct. 3, 2025 CBS News New York

Burn ban in effect across New York state

Because of the dry conditions, there is an outdoor burn ban across New York state until Oct. 15. That means no campfires or open fires for cooking.

New York also has a permanent ban on burning leaves, due to fire and air quality concerns.

"When the leaves fall, obviously, dry conditions, low humidity and no rain, that's just a recipe for brush fires," Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear said.

Backyard fire pits and small, contained campfires are allowed under the burn ban, but Kear says keep a garden hose or bucket of water handy.

"Before you go to bed, make sure you pour water on it, make sure it's completely out because you don't want any sparks or embers flying into dry areas, your grass, if you have a wooded area next to your fire pit area. So that's very important," he said.

There is a little bit of rain in the extended forecast, but Kear said it won't do much to ease the dry conditions or lessen the fire risk.