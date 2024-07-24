Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech in Washington draws criticism from Tri-State Area residents

How Tri-State Area residents are reacting to Netanyahu's address to Congress

How Tri-State Area residents are reacting to Netanyahu's address to Congress

How Tri-State Area residents are reacting to Netanyahu's address to Congress

CLIFTON, N.J. – Palestinian youth held a news conference at a community center in New Jersey condemning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United States Wednesday.

Netanyahu was in Washington, where he addressed a joint meeting of Congress.

Palestinian Americans in New Jersey protest Netanyahu's speech to Congress

As the prime minister spoke in Washington, those at the Palestinian American Community Center in Clifton, New Jersey, spoke out.

"He is in our Capitol, in our government. We stand here in solidarity and as a form of protest with the national movement in Washington D.C.," said Palestine Education Director Basma Bsharat.

Children painted signs and raised their voices, calling for a cease-fire.

"Even though the world may seem like it's failing you, we see you," one child said.

"Save the Palestinian children, like me. They are the future," another child said.

For the past few weeks, children have been learning about Palestinian culture and identity.

"We have to also teach them about what's going on. And you would be surprised at the young age that these kids know so much because they're surrounded by it," Bsharat said. "Many students have families and friends that have been directly harmed in Palestine, so they're very familiar with this."

In New York City, demonstrators gathered on the East Side to protest Netanyahu's speech. They were heard chanting, "Our futures are intertwined, Israel and Palestine." They also held signs calling for a bilateral cease-fire and Netanyahu's resignation.

Brother-in-law of hostage in Gaza "disappointed" in Netanyahu's speech

Meanwhile, in Washington, Moshe Lavi watched Netanyahu's speech in person.

"Quite disappointed," he said. "It did give respect to Noa Argamani and other members of hostage families who were present beyond that, but I didn't hear any vision for how he's going to solve this crisis."

His brother-in-law, Omri Miran, is still being held hostage in Gaza. The last they saw or heard news of him was in a Hamas propaganda video in April.

"He needs to provide a vision to Israelis about solving the current crisis as soon as possible," Lavi said. "We will keep on advocating no matter if Prime Minister Netanyahu sees us or not."

Lavi said this week, they've been meeting with members of Congress, and Thursday, families of American hostages will meet with President Joe Biden.