NYC relative of Israeli held by Hamas says time is of the essence. Here's his reaction to hostage propaganda video

NYC relative of Israeli held hostage by Hamas says time is of the essence

NEW YORK -- Within the last week, Hamas has released propaganda videos of three hostages alive in captivity.

One is the relative of a New York City resident, who said watching the footage is something he never mentally prepared for.

He spoke with CBS New York in an exclusive interview about how time is of the essence to save the hostages in Gaza.

For the first time in more than 200 days, the family of 47-year-old Israeli hostage Omri Miran has seen proof of life.

"We see that he looks different, that he speaks different, that the light in his eyes, his gentle smile, are long gone. But he's alive and that's what matters from that video," said Moshe Lavi, Miran's brother-in-law.

Lavi said his family had no warning the propaganda video of Miran and American citizen Keith Siegel was coming out.

"It was very difficult to watch. He doesn't look well. I think the video of both the hostages that were released emphasizes how time is of the essence for them," Lavi said.

Lavi said he never thought the crisis would last this long

CBS New York has been covering Miran's story since October, when we first met with his brother-in-law in Manhattan.

"We spoke very early on on this war in October and if you told me we will be speaking towards May I would've laughed because I didn't think the crisis would be so prolonged," Lavi said.

Miran was kidnapped and taken into Gaza by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 from kibbutz Nachal Oz, after he and his family of four were held hostage in a neighbor's home. Lavi said they heard from released hostages in November that Miran was alive in captivity, but haven't heard anything since.

"Omri is alive. That we can still rescue him, save him, I believe the only way to do it, to save all of them, is through a deal," Lavi said.

Constant pressure put on Hamas to accept a deal

Miran's family has been on the frontlines fighting for his release since Oct. 7, meeting with officials around the globe and pleading for world leaders to pressure Hamas into accepting a deal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is now in the Middle East, meeting with leaders from surrounding countries. He is urging Hamas to accept the terms of a 40-day ceasefire deal that would see as many as 33 hostages released in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

Time has passed so slowly for Miran's family, as his wife and daughter's lives also go on in southern Israel, only miles away from where they believe Miran is being held in the Gaza Strip. Miran spent his 47th birthday in captivity. He also missed his daughter's first birthday.

Lavi said despite seeing the video, he feels like he's a world away from what Miran is experiencing.

"That's our tragedy, because everything is so near. We feel like he's so close to us," Lavi said. "He's in a different universe, in a tunnel somewhere being held captive by terrorists and there's no way to come and get him."