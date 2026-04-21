Mayor Zohran Mamdani, blamed by some for Mets' epic losing streak, says he's keeping the faith

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is now at the center of the Mets' nightmare start to the season.

There are those out there who believe he may have been the catalyst for his beloved baseball team's current 11-game losing streak, which has led to hizzoner's new title, "Mayor Mambino," courtesy of the New York Post.

"I'll first say that there's a lot of baseball left to be played and I am still keeping the faith, as I know that many Mets fans are across the city, though I will accept being addressed as Mayor Mambino for the day," Mamdani said Tuesday. "I think that this is part and parcel of what it means to be the mayor. You take it in stride."

Here's what the 'Mayor Mambino' hubbub is all about

The mayor's new moniker is, of course, a colorful play on "Curse of the Bambino," a superstitious sports jinx associated with the Boston Red Sox that lasted 86 years due to their selling of Babe Ruth, aka "the Bambino," to the Yankees after they won the World Series in 1918. As a result of the curse, it is alleged, the Red Sox didn't win another championship until 2004.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, center, meets Mrs. Met, left, and Mr. Met at Citi Field prior to the game against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field on April 9, 2026. Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images

Back on April 9, with the Mets coming off a loss but still sporting a 7-5 record, Mamdani met Mr. and Mrs. Met, the team's mascots, before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mamdani famously embraced the former, who is, after all, a member of the Mascot Hall of Fame and was once listed as the greatest mascot in all of sports.

But none of that seemed to matter because the Mets went on to lose that game, 7-1, and haven't sniffed a victory since.

Just how bad the Mets have been -- by the numbers

The Mets have been abysmal at the plate, scoring just 17 runs in the 10 games since Mamdani embraced Mr. Met, including being shut out three times.

Their current 7-15 record is the second-worst in baseball and they already find themselves 8 1/2 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East, which is not exactly what was expected from a team with the second-highest payroll in Major League Baseball coming into the season.

Hope springs eternal in Mamdaniland

Despite all the doom and gloom in Mets Nation right now, there are still 140 games left to play in the regular season, a point Mamdani emphasized on Tuesday.

"I wear my Mets hat from time to time and I'm going to send all the best wishes to the team," Mamdani said. "You know, I will keep my fingers crossed as every Mets fan does."

The Mets' next chance to get back into the win column is on Tuesday night at home against the Minnesota Twins.